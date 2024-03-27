Calling all football fans: The Island Football League starts 2024 season

The Island Football League (IFL) has returned with 12 teams competing for the championship. The first week of matches concluded with six top football clubs leading in the league’s standings. These teams include Shark Shooters FC, Terror Squad FC, Conquerors FC, Sea Bulls FC, G Strikers FC, and Joker Futbol Club. The other teams in the competition, namely Black Sails FC, SPHS FC, Alaia FC, Sharks FC, Vince Assassins FC, and Ambergris Hope FC, have yet to secure a win.

The matches occurred from Friday, March 22nd to Sunday, March 24th, at the Ambergris Stadium, organized by the San Pedro Town Council and spearheaded by Councilor Adaly Ayuso and the San Pedro Town Council Sports. The tournament engages both the island’s youth and senior players through football, one of the most popular sports in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye.

In the last tournament, Conquerors FC won the anticipated championship match. It was a nail-biting match in which Conquerors overcame one of the strongest teams in the tournament, Terror Squad, by a slim 1-0 score. This season, Conquerors FC is defending its title and is determined to win the tournament again, while Terror Squad is determined to claim the grand first-place prize again.

The Island Football League will continue this week with another round of football matches before the Easter weekend. On Wednesday, March 27th, matches begin at 7 PM between Sea Bulls FC and Joker Futbol Club. At 9 PM, Ambergris Hope faces Vince Assassins FC. On Thursday, March 28th, the ball will roll again on the pitch at 7 PM with Sharks FC against SPHS Sharks. The sporting evening will end with another match at 9 PM between Shark Shooters FC and Black Sails FC.

The San Pedro Town Council Sports invites everyone to come out and support their favorite teams. The entrance fee is only $5, and snacks and refreshments are available for purchase during the games.