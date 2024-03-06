San Pedro RC boys win Bishop’s Cup Belize Rural football championship

The San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) boys advanced to the Belize District finals of the Bishop’s Cup football tournament by winning the Belize Rural championship, while the SPRCS girls won 3rd place in the rural eliminations at the Marion Jones Stadium in Belize City last Thursday, February 23.

In Game 1, the Our Lady of the Way RC girls of Ladyville eliminated the Cay Caulker girls 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regulation. Tanesha Card, Arielle Lopez, and Nanigi Castillo converted their penalties for Ladyville, while only Calista and Agnes converted for Caye Caulker.

In Game 2, Kent Norales’ brace: 21’ and 22’ led the Our Lady of the Way RC boys to a 2-1 victory over the Caye Caulker boys, for whom Tyler Hinks 8’ had scored first.

In Game 3, Denika Jones’ brace: 3’ and 28’ led the Our Lady of Lourdes RC girls from Maskall Village to a 2-0 win over the San Pedro RC girls.

In Game 4, The San Pedro RC boys eliminated the Our Lady of Lourdes RC boys 3-1 with goals by Michael Maldonado 9’, Daniel Caliz 21’, and Nigel Hulse, 28’. Only Akeem Eiley 10’ scored a consolation goal for Maskall.

In Game 5, the San Pedro RC girls won the consolation match for 3rd place 1-0 over the Caye Caulker girls, with a goal by Lesley Maldonado 16’.

In Game 6, the Maskall boys won the consolation match for 3rd place 4-1 over the Caye Caulker boys in a penalty shootout after a scoreless draw in regulation. Jermain Gotoy, Anthony, Kevon, and Akeem converted for Maskall, while only Barney Rubio scored for Caye Caulker.

In Game 7, the Our Lady of Lourdes RC girls won the rural championship 2-0 over the Ladyville girls, with a goal from Denika Jones 4’, and Ladyville defender Sheren Humes 12’ sent the ball into her own net.

In Game 8, Daniel Caliz’s brace 5’ and 26’ led the San Pedro boys to the Belize Rural championship winning 2-0 over the Our Lady of the Way RC boys.

The Belize City competition is ongoing, and both champions and 2nd place winners from the City and Rural will represent at the Belize District championship finals at the Marion Jones Stadium on Friday, March 15.

