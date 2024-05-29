Back-to-back Champs: The SPRCS Boys win the Bishop’s Cup Trophy

On Friday, May 24th, the boy’s football team from San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) traveled to the Football Federation of Belize (FFB) field in Belmopan City to participate in the Bishop’s Cup Tournament Championship. They competed against three teams from other Roman Catholic Primary Schools representing the different districts across the country. After playing different brackets, the final game was between the Santa Elena Roman Catholic School (SERCS) and SPRCS. The island team won the championship, bringing home the grand trophy.

In their first game, SPRCS faced Stann Creek’s Sacred Heart Primary School, which ended in a 1-1 draw and led to penalties, eliminating the Stann Creek boys. In the second round of games, SPRCS defeated the San Narciso Roman Catholic School from Corozal with a score of 1-0, advancing them to the final round, where they faced SERCS. After a heated game, the SPRCS boys emerged as the winners, defeating SERCS 2-1 and becoming the champions.

After the game, SPRCS received trophies and medals, while two players were recognized for their outstanding performance. Jayden Martinez was awarded the best goalkeeper, and Daniel Caliz was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Following the Bishop’s Cup finals, Abimael Waight, president of the Catholic Primary School Association, expressed the impact of the sporting events, saying, “It has been one of the most important and dynamic events of the year. We have witnessed teams representing each district from the country, culminating in the final rounds of games. Today has been an excellent day, and we plan to continue organizing events like these for students from around the country. Next year, we want to see greater things happen for our children. I would like to thank all those who participated and the parents for supporting their children in activities like these.”

SPRCS coach Jesus Lozano would like to congratulate all the team members who made the win possible. The SPRCS boys’ football team also secured the Bishop’s Cup champions title in 2023.