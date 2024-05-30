San Pedro Roman Catholic Schools host religion competition

On Monday, May 27th, around 1PM, the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) organized a religion competition for students in the upper division based on the book “Christ Our Life”. Teachers use this book to help students learn about Christ and their Catholic faith. Students were tested based on their grade level, with Standard Four students tested on book five, Standard Five students on book six, and Standard Six students on book seven. Winners were announced at the end of the competition. Cristy Hernandez from Standard Four took third place, Jeffrey Martinez from Standard Six took second place, and Wilson Vasquez from Standard Six won first place.

In an interview, teacher Tony Aragon highlighted the pivotal role of the Bible in students’ education. He explained that studying the Bible from an early age helps students learn essential life lessons and build a solid foundation in faith. As part of this, they teach students weekly memory verses to reinforce these truths, further strengthening their faith and understanding of Catholic teachings.

“The book “Christ Our Life,” a cornerstone of our curriculum, emphasizes that our lives are centered around Jesus Christ, teaching children how to live their daily lives through faith and communion with the church. It uses Scriptures, doctrines, and prayers to guide children into a deeper personal relationship with Christ. The book contains traditional prayers and suggestions for everyday prayer and is used by the Catholic church for parish religious education classes and Catholic schools. It provides information on education and faith, engaging children with videos, audio, and other interactive experiences that deepen their relationship with God and the Catholic Church. Bible passages are integrated into every lesson, making them vital to our students’ spiritual development,” explained Aragon.

This competition is a part of the school’s extensive extracurricular aimed at fostering active student participation. These included reading competitions, spelling bee tournaments, and math jeopardy, designed to engage and challenge students from all levels.