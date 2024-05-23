Island schools showcase diverse talents at the 2024 Festival of Arts

On Monday, May 20th, a vibrant sense of community and shared pride filled the air as students from different preschools, primary schools, and secondary schools gathered at the San Pedro edition of the Belize National Festival of Arts Annual Show. The event, which started at 9AM and ended at 12:30PM, was a testament to the rich artistic heritage of our island. Held at the Sage Brush Church in San Pedro Town, the event drew many residents eager to celebrate island students’ talents.

The Festival of Arts is a country-wide event allowing children to showcase their talents and skills through dance, drama, and music. This unique platform celebrates their creativity and enhances their learning experience by incorporating art education into their curriculum, fostering their imagination and self-expression.

The show began with the students of Brighter Tomorrow Preschool singing the National Anthem, followed by a short prayer led by Holy Cross Anglican School (HCAS) students. The director of ceremonies, Mrs. Roxette Munoz, invited students from San Pedro High School (SPHS) to deliver the welcome address, followed by opening remarks by Mrs. Darlene Lozano from the Education Office welcoming the crowd of attendees to the show.

The talent segment was a vibrant explosion of singing, dramas, dances, poems, and musical performances from San Pedro Preschool. The performances’ joy and excitement swept the attendees away, ranging from traditional dances to engaging dramas, soulful musicals, and heartwarming singing.

The event had several dancing and singing presentations from San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) students, New Horizon SDA Primary School, HCAS, Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES), and La Isla Bonita School.

After a short intermission, students from SPHS took to the stage to present. These included “San Pedro in Belize,” followed by a folk and traditional dance, “Garifuna Nuguya.” The presentations ended with a creative dance and educational scene.

After all the awe-inspiring performances, the Education Officer for San Pedro and Caye Caulker, Odelia Caliz, took the stage to deliver the Vote of Thanks. She expressed her gratitude to all the teachers and parents who supported their children throughout the activity and encouraged them to continue to do so. She also thanked the audience, whose presence and support made the event even more special.

Selected participants who demonstrated outstanding talent and creativity received awards at the show’s end. Judges selected the winners based on originality, execution, and audience impact. The Little Angel’s Preschool won with a story recital “Goldilocks and the Three Bears, SPRCS with a pantomime, “All About the Cross,” ACES with a contemporary “Lion Dance,” New Horizon SDA with a choral song “Everything I am,” and SPHS with a creative contemporary piece titled “Out of woods.”

The Belize District Education Centre would like to sincerely thank all teachers, students, and parents who made this year’s Festival of Arts another success and encourage them to continue to grow their children’s creativity through the arts. They would also like to give special thanks to the team of adjudicators, ceremonies, and the Bliss Institute for the Performing Arts staff and encourage community members to continue supporting arts education in schools, as it plays a crucial role in nurturing the creativity and talent of our students.