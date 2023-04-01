Child Stimulation Month closes with colorful parade

Child Stimulation Month ended on Friday, March 31st, with a parade across the main street of San Pedro Town. Celebrated annually during March, Child Stimulation Month aims to educate and advocate for early childhood education. This year’s activities embraced the theme, “We are strong, learning, and growing.”

Held nationwide by all preschool institutions, the month was filled with fun activities involving our youngest generation’s emotional, physical and educational needs.

Throughout the month, the different preschools held a variety of activities, including beach clean-ups, mental health awareness events, career day, healthy eating classes, sports day, tree planting, face painting, culture day, and children’s karaoke day. A week was also dedicated to teaching the children the importance of community workers with visits to the San Pedro Town Library and the San Pedro Fire Station. Community members such as doctors, dentists, emergency medical personnel, traffic officers, the police, and leaders visited the schools to share information with the preschoolers on their everyday work.

This year also saw the return of the Festival of Arts. Held on Tuesday, March 28th, the Festival of Arts displayed talent with performances like singing, acting, and dancing.

Parents and guardians were encouraged to participate in the month’s activities. According to the Ministry of Education, parents and guardians must support their children’s educational journey. Parental involvement creates a more positive learning experience for children and helps them perform better in school.

The island is home to eight preschools; Holy Cross Preschool, Little Angels Preschool, San Pedro Preschool, Little Star Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Shining Star Preschool, ABC Preschool, and La Isla Bonita Preschool. The San Pedro Sun congratulates teachers, school staff, and parents who made the month a fun success for all our young preschoolers.

