San Pedro Town Public Library hosts storybook movie day

As part of Child Stimulation Month, San Pedro Town Public Library (SPTL) hosted a movie day for island preschoolers on Thursday, March 21st and Friday, March 22nd. Under this year’s theme: “Hug me, Listen to me, Read with me, Help me Grow!” the youngsters have participated in a host of fun-filled activities with the objective to bring awareness of the importance of early childhood development and education at the preschool level.

At 9AM, the children were facilitated to a storybook movie that highlighted the importance of protecting animals. Afterward, the children engaged in a jungle boogie dance, coloring, and reading some fun books. SPTC Librarian Eden Velasquez told The San Pedro Sun that it is important for them to also do their part in helping children learn through fun-filled ways. “We try to help with activities as much as we can while raising awareness about the library and the importance of reading to children,” she said.

As Child Stimulation Month comes to an end, parents are encouraged to continue to support their children in all their school activities. Everyone is invited to a Preschool Expo that will be held at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex on Wednesday, March 27th starting at 9AM.

