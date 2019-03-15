Island Preschoolers host Art Exhibition in San Pedro Town

As part of Child Stimulation Month activities, island preschoolers organized an art exhibit under this year’s theme: “Hug me, Listen to me, Read with me, Help me Grow!” at the San Pedro House of Culture (SPHC) from Wednesday, March 13th to Thursday, March 14th. Participants included the San Pedro Preschool, ABC Preschool, Isla Bonita Preschool, San Pedro Shining Stars Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Holy Cross Preschool and Little Angel’s Preschool.

This year’s art exhibit opened with a short ceremony at SPHC on Wednesday, March 13th. Throughout the two days, from 9AM to 2PM, parents and families, as well as island residents, visited the SPHC to view the colorful, unique and beautiful arts and crafts created by the young artists.

San Pedro Education Officer Odelia Caliz stated that this is the first time they have held an art exhibition for Child Stimulation Month and hope to continue doing so. “Every year we are always looking for new ways to get our children more engaged throughout this month. We look forward to the support of parents and teachers to continue the scheduled activities for the remainder of March, “said Caliz.

SPHC President, Guillermo ‘Mito’ Paz told The San Pedro Sun that he loved the fact there was an art exhibition for the preschoolers in this year’s Child Stimulation Month. “It is important to educate the children about preserving culture and traditions. Through hosting their art exhibit here at the SPHC they will learn about culture and arts,” he said.

Other events taking place this month are ‘Festival of Arts’ to be held on Wednesday, March 20th at the Paradise Theatre starting at 9AM and a Preschool Expo to be held at the Honorable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex on Wednesday, March 27th starting at 9AM. All parents are encouraged to be involved and support their child in their activities throughout this month and their educational years.

Organizers thanks everyone who participated in this year’s art exhibition and made it a success!

