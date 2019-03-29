2019 Child Stimulation Month culminates with Preschool Expo in San Pedro

The island preschoolers culminated their Child Stimulation Month activities with a Preschool Expo under this year’s theme: “Hug me, Listen to me, Read with me, Help me Grow!” at the Central Park in San Pedro Town on Thursday, March 27th. The event saw a large crowd of island residents and students enjoying fun-filled activities.

The Preschool Expo 2019 began shortly after 9am with a short ceremony. After that, children along with their parents had the chance to enjoy a variety of fun. There were options to paint, color, play games, read books and even dress up as a favorite superhero or princess.

Education Officer for San Pedro Town and Caye Caulker Odelia Caliz shared the goal of the Expo with The San Pedro Sun. “We wanted to engage the community more and teach them what Child Stimulation Month is. This is also a way to showcase the fun ways how children are taught at their respective preschool,” said Caliz.

Since 1984, Belizean educators have been celebrating Child Stimulation Month during March. The objective is to bring awareness to the importance of early childhood development and education at the preschool level. Throughout this month, teachers have ensured that their students experience and learn in fun ways by hosting activities like cultural day, festival of arts, art exhibition, hug day, sports day and family day among others.

Participants in the Preschool Expo 2019 included Little Angels, ABC, Isla Bonita, San Pedro Shining Stars, Brighter Tomorrow, Holy Cross, La Isla Carinosa and San Pedro Preschool. Organizers thank all teachers, students, parents and volunteers that contributed to another successful Child Stimulation Month. ALL parents are encouraged to continue to support their child throughout their preschool years and their educational years.

