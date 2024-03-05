Child Stimulation Month begins with Preschool Parade

On Friday, March 01st, island preschoolers, along with their teachers, parents, and guardians, celebrated the great significance of early childhood education with a festive and dynamic parade through the main streets of the Ambergris Caye, signaling the start of Child Stimulation Month. This year’s activity embraced the “Magic Garden of Skills, Watch Us Bloom” theme.

Before the parade, the students gathered for a short ceremony at Central Park in downtown San Pedro. Shortly after 10 AM, the parade began with the children, teachers, parents, and guardians marching down Barrier Reef Drive onto Caribena Street and returning to the roundabout. They then proceeded down to Pescador Drive onto Tarpon Street and ended at the central park, where the children enjoyed snacks and refreshments. The preschoolers were dressed in colorful and creative costumes as the animal kingdom, reflecting the “Magic Garden of Skills, Watch Us Bloom” theme.

Participating preschools included Holy Cross Preschool, Little Angels Preschool, San Pedro Preschool, Little Star Preschool, La Isla Carinosa Preschool, Brighter Tomorrow Preschool, Shining Star Preschool, ABC Preschool, and La Isla Bonita Preschool. Accompanying the preschoolers were the San Pedro Roman Catholic School’s marching band, New Horizon SDA’s School marching band, La Isla Bonita’s marching band, the Traffic department, and the Police department.

The parade showcased the importance of education at the preschool level, as all preschool institutions countrywide dedicate the month of March to various development activities. Preschool teachers across the island now ensure that their students experience and learn in fun and creative ways. Activities like cultural day, sports day, family day, hug day, drug awareness day, and nature walks, among others, will take place throughout the month.

Hat’s off to all participating institutions who made the parade another success. All parents are encouraged to be involved in their children’s activities throughout their educational school years.

