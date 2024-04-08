Miss San Pedro hosts story telling time at the San Pedro Public Library

A storytelling event was held at the San Pedro Public Library in honor of Child Stimulation Month on Wednesday, April 3rd, at 10AM. The event, which ended at noon, included book giveaways, story time, and snacks and was a great time for kids and families to come together under the theme, “Let’s inspire young minds together and create unforgettable memories through the power of stories!” The event was organized by Empow.Her and Miss San Pedro, Mariel Calderon, in collaboration with the Ambergris Caye Rotary Club.

Calderon explained her decision to organize the event, stating that she wanted to encourage children to read and visit the library. “This was an idea that just popped up in my head. I said, let’s do something with the library for kids because I have such a passion for reading. I enjoy learning new things and getting educated, and it’s a positive way to escape sometimes. I hope that even if it’s not with me or the Rotary, the public can take more initiative in literature and books to start making our children more aware of the library here in San Pedro. When we asked a few kids here on the island if they knew where the library was, they weren’t aware.”

Calderon emphasized the importance of literature and books in helping children develop positive communication skills, concentration, and general knowledge. “As a kid, I enjoyed reading and visiting the library leisurely. I recall taking four books per month and reading them in a span of a week or less. I enjoyed reading books from the Junie B. Jones series. It was interesting for me back then and was an escape for me. I believe knowledge is power, and it exercises the brain. It improves literacy and general knowledge, and keeping it in practice is important, especially for our kids. I feel like many people are spending too much time on technology lately, and yes, it’s easier to search online for information. Still, I believe reading or even storybooks for kids is more fun and improves concentration and positive communication skills. This adds to a better performance in school,” said Calderon.

The event was to bring awareness that the library is available to everyone. It doesn’t take much to borrow a book from the library and read it. Encouraging kids to read and visit the library at a young age is an excellent way to establish good reading habits.