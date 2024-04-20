Now accepting applications for Miss San Pedro 2024-2025

Miss San Pedro 2023-2024, Mariel Calderon, would like to invite young ladies between the ages of 17 and 27 to apply for the position of Miss San Pedro 2024-2025. They can do so at the San Pedro Town Council during office hours from 8AM to 5PM.

To learn more about what it takes to become the next beauty ambassador and the pageantry experience, The San Pedro Sun interviewed Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon, who said that being Miss San Pedro 2023-2024 has been an incredible experience for her. “Being Miss San Pedro 2023-2024 has been a true honor and an enchanting experience. Running for this pageant has been one of my dreams. It has also been an opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and talk openly about my anxiety; being Miss San Pedro has also been a great experience with such a supportive team that has given me confidence and positively impacted me. It has also helped me find the courage to embrace all of me to inspire, encourage, and redefine true beauty as a force of change. As I step out of this exciting journey, I would like to address the fact that pageantry should focus on how one presents herself and how beautiful she is from within because insecurities, mental health, or struggles do not define you. Your strength is determined and helps you to face and overcome all the challenges life presents and is what truly makes you unique and resilient,” said Calderon about her experience as Miss San Pedro.

Calderon encourages young ladies interested in participating in the pageant this year to have a strong support system, have fun while applying, and be kind to themselves and others. “My final words to all the girls who have applied or have in mind to apply are that I am proud of YOU because a crown is not just a pretty symbol made of rhinestones. I believe true queens are made of discipline, gratitude, determination, consistency, courage, and most importantly, a humble heart.”

Applications for the Miss San Pedro 2024-2025 position are accepted until April 26th, 2024. After reviewing applications, the SPTC will announce the chosen candidates, and the sashing and pageant date will be announced later.