Miss San Pedro hosts event to raise funds for SPHS

As the much-needed repairs continue at the San Pedro High School (SPHS), more financial assistance is needed to bring the only secondary school on the island back to normalcy. The community’s response has been positive, trying to help in any way they can, and one of those residents advocating and raising funds is Miss San Pedro 2023-2024 Mariel Calderon. The island’s beauty ambassador hosted a wine-tasting event in collaboration with The Fine Taste, raising $2,500 and benefiting the SPHS.

The unique event on Saturday, December 9th, was held at the Hidden Treasure Restaurant and Lounge south of San Pedro Town. The wine party had a cover of $100, which included wine samples and appetizers. There were also live performances and a silent auction with prizes ranging from Blue Hole snorkeling trips to photoshoots, golf cart rentals, makeup sessions, and massages. A wide range of wines marketed by The Fine Taste were presented throughout the evening event, featuring Orelle Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Calderon shared that this was one of the reasons she contested for the coveted title of Miss San Pedro, to be further able to help her community. She stated that everyone should commit to education and invest in the potential of every student. Calderon noted that she will embark on future community events touching on education and other areas, such as sports and empowerment.

The reception of the event was deemed very positive. The SPHS’s Vice Principal, Conchita Flota, thanked Miss San Pedro for the initiative to try to help the school. She said any assistance helps them fulfill their goal to return the school to normalcy. Due to the ongoing repairs, a shift system offering classes in the morning and afternoon remains in place at SPHS. The juniors attend classes in the morning, and the seniors in the afternoon.

In August of this year, some of the staff room ceiling collapsed. After a round of evaluations by structural engineers, three crucial areas were identified in need of immediate repairs. These included the staff room and the computer and science laboratories. Initial renovations were made possible through the assistance of $75,000 from the Ministry of Education and $210,346 raised in a telethon held on October 27th.

The school continues needing additional help, and anyone able and willing can contact the school at telephone number 226-2045 or can make donations directly via this GoFundMe account https://shorturl.at/bdCZ9, set up by the Caye International Bank on behalf of the school.

Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon thanked everyone who supported the fundraiser. She acknowledges all the sponsors who made the event possible: Hidden Treasure Restaurant and Lounge, El Fogon, La Mulata, Orchid Tree Culinary Specialties, Wine de Vine, Cool Beans, Hayee Lu Studios, Beauty by Diana, Studio Ninety Three, F & S Golf Cart Rental, Oasis Spa San Pedro, Amigos del Mar, Tuff E Nuff, Leslies Salon, K’In Spa Alaia, Candy Glow, Belizean Melody Art Gallery, Merari Studio, Lit Media, WOD Zone, and host Gerry Badillo.

