Learn how to dance Flamenco; limited spaces available

A collaboration between Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon’s “Empow.Her” foundation and Flamenco dance instructor Lorena Ayala is offering the opportunity to participate in a fun and cultural dance session on Saturday, February 3rd, from 6-7PM. The dance session will be held at the San Pedro Dance Academy studio on the second level of the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. Even though participation is open to the general public, only limited spaces are available. The cost is $35 to cover overhead expenses. Anyone interested can contact Miss San Pedro Calderon at 607-7115.

Ayala’s visit to the island allows the cultural dance class for all levels. The talented dancer, originally from the South American country of Bolivia, currently resides in Seville, Spain, where she has a dance studio called Tu Punto Flamenco. She is a talented dancer of the Flamenco discipline, an art form based on southern Spain’s various folkloric music traditions. It is a type of dance developed within the gitano subculture of the region of Andalusia and in the Spanish autonomous communities of Extremadura and Murcia.

Ayala told The Sun that she started her dancing career in Chile. She explains that the Flamenco dance class will provide an enriched physical and cultural experience. “Flamenco is an artistic form of expression that combines passion, technique, and the emotion of vibrant and intense movements,” explained Ayala. She said the dance transmits deep feelings through the singing, the sounds of the guitar, the percussion, and the intensity of the movements. According to her, the Flamenco becomes the dialogue between the dancer and the music, bearing Spain’s rich culture and emotion. “Participating in this dance session provides the opportunity to delve into a unique tradition and experience the connection between the body, music, and emotional expression,” Ayala added. Ayala is renowned as the only Bolivian Flamenco dance in Spain.

Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon and “Empow.Her” invite anyone interested in performing this rich cultural dance to join Ayala in her transformative Flamenco class. “Reserve your spot and experience the joy of Flamenco with a renowned artist dedicated to making a positive impact beyond the stage,” said Calderon.

The Flamenco dance class is one of many activities Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon has brought to the island during her reign as beauty ambassador. Last year, in July 2023, a group of 14 young ladies was recognized by Calderon for completing a modeling summer program in partnership with Vale Cervera Model Training (VCMT) out of Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. Miss San Pedro has also used her platform to raise funds for community projects, including the San Pedro High School repairs.

