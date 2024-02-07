The art of Flamenco dancing brought to the island

A group of island ladies took up the challenge of learning how to dance flamenco under the guidance of instructor Lorena Ayala. The Flamenco dance instructor is visiting from Spain and partnered with Miss San Pedro 2023-2024 Mariel Calderon through the ‘Empow.Her’ foundation. Together, they offered the opportunity to those interested to immerse themselves in this fun and cultural experience.

Ayala, originally from Bolivia in South America, currently resides in Seville, Spain, where she has a dance studio called Tu Punto Flamenco. She is a talented Flamenco dancer who was happy to share her knowledge of traditional Spanish music and dance with islanders. Flamenco is an art form based on southern Spain’s various folkloric music traditions. It is a type of dance developed within the gitano subculture of the region of Andalusia and in the Spanish autonomous communities of Extremadura and Murcia.

The event occurred on Saturday, February 3rd, at the San Pedro Dance Academy studio on Barrier Reef Drive. A dozen islanders signed up for the dance session, attending the one-hour class. Ayala demonstrated step by step the different movements of this famous Spanish dance. She explained that this dance is known for its emotional intensity, proud character, expressive use of the arms, and rhythmic stamping of the feet. Ayala encouraged the participants as they followed her instructions. She then allowed each participant to practice the movements they had learned. One participant shared that it was a fun experience in which she learned not only about this new dance but also about the culture of another country.

Ayala said she is the only known Bolivian Flamenco dancer in Spain, and whenever she is visiting other countries, she loves to share this folkloric experience. “The class was exceptional, and I was amazed to find out the enthusiasm and passion shown by the participants,” said Ayala. “I noticed they had the dancing in their bodies, shown in every movement. It was a brave group, willing to explore deep emotions and express themselves with the most genuine aspect, playing and freely releasing their creativity.” At the end of the session, everyone wanted to continue dancing. She congratulates everyone for their efforts and for doing well in the dance class. Ayala looks forward to returning to San Pedro and hosting an even bigger event.

Miss San Pedro Calderon thanked Ayala for the opportunity to make the event possible and everyone who signed up to support the activity.

Calderon will continue using her platform as the island’s beauty ambassador to engage the community in positive, fun, and cultural experiences. The island queen has brought many activities, such as modeling programs and fundraisers, to benefit the island’s youth and education.

