Jesus ‘Levi’ Contreras brings home gold and silver from the Belize Athletics Association National Championship

Island runner Jesus ‘Levi’ Contreras, known as the ‘Yellow Flash of Belize,’ once again brought pride to the island after his stellar performance in the Belize Athletics Association championship in Belize City. The event was held on May 4th and 5th at the Marion Jones Stadium. Contreras returned to the island with a gold and silver medal, a testament to his athletic prowess.

Contreras said his first challenge was the 1,500-meter competition. He finished in first place with a total time of 4:24. In his second competition the following day, he took on a 5K run against other top runners from across the country. The young athlete completed the race at 17:03 but fell short of first place and solidly took second place. Contreras said he had been preparing for this event, focusing on bringing home the top prizes.

The sporting event race started at 6AM and included disciplines under the categories of track and field, hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, and runs on the divisions of 100m, 400m, and 1,500m. The island champion has been leaving his mark as a runner. He also represented the island in January and excelled in the annual Father of the Nation run. Held in Belize City in honor of the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price, Contreras finished second place and brought home a silver medal.

On December 10, 2023, he conquered the annual End of the World marathon (13.1 miles) in Placencia, southern Belize, and brought the top trophy to his island town after winning the race with a clock time of 1:18:33.

Contreras, with unwavering dedication, expressed his determination to continue pushing his limits and training harder, all to make his country proud.

He takes this opportunity to thank those who have always supported him. These include Splash Diver Center, Patricia Ramirez, Felix Milan, and his coach. Contreras also thanks his partner Jacqueline for always supporting him and Sunbreeze Hotel for allowing him the time off from work to compete in these events.