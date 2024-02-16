Islander Jesus ‘Levi’ Contreras competes in a 10K race in Guatemala

San Pedro’s Jesus’ Levi’ Contreras, the “Yellow Flash of Belize,” was back on the competition track participating in a 10K race in San Jeronimo, Guatemala. The location’s high altitude and cold weather challenged the island athletes’ performance despite the conditions, Contreras represented his home country well, along with teammates Mauro Cuccul, Ana Lopez, and coach Shemadine Carr.

The marathon race took place on February 10th in Jeronimo, a town in the department (district) of Guatemala called Baja Verapaz. Levi shared that from the start of the race, he noticed the toll the altitude and thin air the area would have on his performance. “Something I am not used to,” he said. “I gave my all in the 10K race along with my teammates but will better prepare in the future.” According to him, the terrain was hilly and grassy. This was no deterrent for the athlete who wants to make marathon running a career for himself. Even though he trains on the island on flat surfaces, his debut run in an international race saw him finishing seventh place at 0:39:32 after running ten laps. Cuccul finished in sixth place with a total time of 0:35:36, and Lopez, in the female category, finished in sixth place with a total time of 0:44:05.

Contreras stated that although his performance was not what he expected, it was an experience to train more and better. “This is a new source of motivation to train even harder and in different ways,” he told The Sun. “Next time I look forward to making it to the podium and giving my country a medal.” The Yellow Flash of Belize is back on the island and on the drawing board preparing to overcome the obstacles ahead. He’s determined to return to this race or a similar one and return to Belize with a better result. Contreras said he is passionate about this sport and his ultimate goal is to represent Belize in mid and long-distance races abroad. “I ask for everyone to keep believing and pushing me because I will not give up,” he added. “I am glad for this opportunity to compete outside the country and experience a different level of competition.”

The island champion has been leaving his mark in marathons in Belize. One of his biggest accomplishments was on December 10, 2023, when he conquered the annual End of the World half-marathon (13.1 miles) in Placencia, southern Belize. He brought the top trophy to San Pedro, finishing first at 1:18:33.

As Contreras goes back to his daily routine and continues training, he thanks those who have always supported him. A BIG thank you goes out to God, the Splash Dive Center in Placencia, Patricia Ramirez, Julia Edwards, the Sunbreeze Hotel, and everyone who has been there on his athletic journey.

