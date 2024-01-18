Islander Jesus’ Levi’ Contreras excels at Father of the Nation race

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye is a town of many talents, one of which is its vibrant sports community. Several champions have represented the island well beyond its shores. On Monday, January 15th, Jesus’ Levi’ Contreras, also known as the ‘Yellow Flash of Belize,’ put the island name high again after shining at the Father of the Nation run.

Held in Belize City, the annual race honoring the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price challenged the runners to beat a route of 8.11 miles. Levi said he had been preparing for this race, focusing on bringing home the top prize. The race started at 6AM with the participation of several athletes from across the country. Levi kept a good lead, trying to stay on good timing and finish first.

He pushed for the gold, but it was a challenging run that saw him finish in second place, nabbing the silver medal. Levi clocked a total time of 48.12, and while he did not bring home the gold, this was not discouraging. “Knowing this, now I have a reason to push more,” he noted. Levi said he would continue training and building himself into the runner he aims to be and represent his country, Belize, in the major leagues one day. Leon O’Brian claimed first place in this year’s race.

The island champion has been leaving his mark in the marathon runs. On December 10, 2023, he conquered the annual End of the World half-marathon (13.1 miles) held in Placencia. He brought the top trophy to San Pedro after finishing first place with a clock time of 1:18:33.

The young island athlete shared that he has been able to juggle his time between work and training. He thanks his employers for believing in him and supporting his sporting goals. He recognized San Pedro’s 501 Run Club, Sunbreeze Hotel, and all those who continue to encourage him to do more. The San Pedro Sun congratulates Levi Contreras. We are very proud of you and wish you all the best in your future races.

