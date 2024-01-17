George Price Day observed in Belize; exhibit in his honor launched in Orange Walk

On Monday, January 15th, Belize observed George Price Day, honoring the life of the nation’s first Prime Minister. On this day, the Father of Belizean Independence would have turned 105 years old, and ceremonies were held in Orange Walk Town to celebrate the public and bank holiday. The special event included launching the “Let Belize Live: Speeches of the Premier Exhibit” at the Banquitas House of Culture.

This is the fourth year of celebrating the national holiday honoring the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price. He was born on January 15, 1919, and founded the People’s United Party, which currently governs the country. He’s dearly remembered for his love for Belize, human rights advocacy, and equality. He also led the battle for the country’s independence from Great Britain on September 21, 1981.

The exhibit, unveiled on Monday at the northern town of Orange Walk, aimed to inspire national pride, patriotism, and nation-building. This exhibit, honoring the Father of the Nation, features 12 speeches by Hon. George Price, who was the Premier of Belize from 1964 to 1981. The exhibition was formally opened on January 14, 2023, and is making its rounds in other parts of the country.

The keynote speaker of the special ceremonies, Honorable Henry Charles Usher, spoke about the late Price’s life events and moments in politics. He said detailing every moment of his life would take him the entire day; thus, he highlighted a couple of significant events in Price’s life. “There are two points of his life I want us to reflect on,” said Usher. After being elected to the city council in 1947, he said, “People of Belize, the time has come when there must be a determined and successful effort to achieve national unity. To make that effort, we must reduce arguments and purposeless discussions to a minimum and get down to work.” Usher interpreted these words, shared in 1947, as a signal of independence from a municipal platform. The second highlight Usher wanted everyone to remember is that although he faced several obstacles, he was never fazed by the responsibility to walk Belizeans to independence and run a country from scratch.

Several other events were held nationwide, from private affairs to sporting events commemorating the national holiday. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez was reported to have visited a mural along the beach of the Boca del Rio area featuring the island’s first Mayor and the Late Price. The San Pedro Town Council, in partnership with the office of the Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, wished all islanders and Belizeans across the country a happy George Price Day and emphasized that just like the Father of the Nation who got down to work to create a country, all Belizeans should continue working together to build the country everyone wants, resilient, innovative, and a symbol of progress and hope.

