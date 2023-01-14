Let Belize Live Exhibition Launched in Honour of George Price

The National Institute of Culture and History (NICH) through the Institute for Social and Cultural Research, in collaboration with the Belize Archives and Records Service, the Belize National Library Service and Information System, the George Price Centre for Peace and Development and the University of Belize, is pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Let Belize Live: Speeches from the Premier’ Exhibit. With the goal to inspire national pride, patriotism and nation-building, this exhibit is being held in honour of the Father of the Nation, the Rt. Hon. George Price. The exhibition features 12 speeches made during his time as Premier of Belize from 1964 to 1981. The exhibition was formally opened this morning at the George Price Centre for Peace and Development.

In his keynote remarks, Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology, spoke on the historic significance and relevance of the exhibition and congratulated those involved in making the initiative a reality. He further expressed the commitment of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology and of its line agencies to understand, share, preserve and promote the unique and unparalleled legacy of the Rt. Hon. George Price.

NICH and its partners invite the public to visit the exhibition which will be open for visitation on Monday, January 16, 2023, between 9 AM and 3 PM. The exhibition will remain on display until September 30, 2023. Walk-in visitation can be done on Tuesdays and Thursdays and visitation by appointment on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Appointments can be made by calling the George Price Centre at 822-1054.

Official transcripts of the featured speeches are also available for viewing at www.501academy.edu.bz/the-history-club

