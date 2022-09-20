National Service Day honors the late Rt. Hon. George Price and Queen Elizabeth II

The National Service Day this year on Monday, September 19th commemorating the 11th anniversary of the passing of the Father of the Nation, the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price, was also a holiday to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s death. That same day she was being buried in London, England, and Belize’s Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, attended on behalf of the country to pay our respects to the former Head of State. The day was celebrated with civic activities in places like San Pedro Town, while a Wreath Laying ceremony took place in Belize City at Price’s resting place.

In San Pedro, the San Pedro Lions Club, San Pedro Town Council, in partnership with the office of the Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, joined efforts and installed plants, painted, and cleaned Central Park. The most popular park on the island now has a new makeover, and those using it are reminded to take care of it, so it remains beautiful and clean.

Meanwhile, a formal ceremony in Belize City was held at the Lords Ridge Cemetery, where Price’s tomb lays. There was a formal program including acknowledgments to the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and remarks from government members such as Honourable Henry Usher, Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño, and Belize Mayor Bernard Wagner. The Leader of the Opposition Honourable Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, and other guests attended the event. Members of the Price family were also present. Following the formalities and cultural presentations, a Wreath Laying Ceremony took place with respect paid to the national hero, the late Price.

Price is remembered for not just being the founder of the People’s United Party, currently governing the country, but for fighting for Belize’s independence from Great Britain. His efforts resulted in Belize obtaining self-governance in 1964 and ultimately independence on September 21, 1981. The country remains in the Commonwealth and holds the British monarch as Head of State.

