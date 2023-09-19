National Service Day observed in San Pedro

On Tuesday, September 19th, Belize observed National Service Day and the 12th anniversary of the passing of the Father of the Nation, the late Right Honourable George Cadle Price. In San Pedro Town, different groups in the community paid tribute to the day and the founder of the country’s independence. The San Pedro Town Council, the office of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, and the San Pedro Lions Club held different activities honoring several community members.

At 6AM, the San Pedro Lions Club held a special flag-raising ceremony at the Lions Den, followed by a prayer and the national anthem. The club sent out a message to all Belizeans, inviting them to continue working together for a better Belize. “We encourage everyone to celebrate National Service Day every day as one act of service can be the start of a better nation,” the club jointly noted. Lion Nigel Belisle, the newly appointed Chair for Zone 59 (to which San Pedro Lions Club belongs), attended the annual wreath-laying ceremony in Belize City. Other Lions Clubs across Belize also participated in similar events honoring the special day and the Father of the Nation.

Later in the day, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, Councilors, and the Honourable Andre Perez visited several residents (the elderly and sick) and thanked them for their service to the island community. They were given a token of appreciation for their hard work and commended for their sacrifice and love for the island. Nuñez and Perez noted that National Service Day is about giving back to the community.

National Service Day was officially declared to commemorate the passing of the Late Right George Price in 2011. Price led Belize to independence on September 21, 1981, after a struggle that started in 1950. Price died on September 19, 2011, at the age of 92. In Belize City, wreaths were laid at Price’s gravesite at Lords Ridge Cemetery. Price’s humility and legacy of accomplishments on behalf of Belizeans are always at the core of tributes in honor of the national hero.

