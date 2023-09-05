San Pedro welcomes the September Celebrations with a flag-raising ceremony and street festival

San Pedro Town, one of the most patriotic municipalities in Belize, welcomed the month of September with the annual flag-raising ceremony that marks the beginning of a celebration that will honor many key events throughout the month, culminating with Independence Day. The beginning of the September Celebrations on the island also included the first-ever San Pedro Street Fest held on Barrier Reef Drive.

At 6AM on Friday, September 1st, town officials and other guests gathered at Central Park for the flag-raising ceremony. Master of Ceremonies Daisy Flores opened the program by inviting Justice of the Peace Grant Crimmins to recite the Belize National Prayer. Afterward, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez spoke on the importance of the event to Belizeans. He said the Belizean flag is the country’s identity and reflects the rights of all Belizeans living in a sovereign nation.

The event ended with members of the San Pedro Police Formation doing the honors of hoisting the Belizean flag as everyone in attendance sang the National Anthem. Following the ceremony, breakfast and refreshments were served.

On Friday evening, a section of the Barrier Reef Drive was blocked to vehicular access for the first-ever Street Fest. Organized by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), food and entertainment booths were set up along the street. The stalls were festively decorated, and awards were given for the most patriotic booth. The festival’s debut, however, was almost overshadowed by rain and an extended seven-hour power outage. The celebration continued regards, and determined participants, with the aid of generators, kept the party going until the wee hours of the night, when finally, after 3AM, the electricity supply was restored.

The SPTC deemed the event successful and awarded the top three booths of the street fest. The best patriotic booths selected included Happy Island, which had a live representation of Belize’s Coat of Arms. The other patriotic booths were Estel’s Dine by the Sea and Esquites. The SPTC thanked everyone who supported the fest. Special recognition is given to DJ Debbie, who suggested the idea of a street fest.

Other events for the remainder of September

The celebratory month will include a fire engine parade on September 9th, along with a concert dubbed ‘Night Explosion’ at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena. The following day is one of the most important celebrations in the country, the Battle of St. George’s Caye Day parade. Then, on September 15th is the Children’s Rally, and the Mexico and Central American Independence Day celebrations the following day. On September 19th is National Service Day. One of the most anticipated events takes place on September 20th, the Independence Eve flag raising ceremony at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena to celebrate Belize’s birthday. The early Independence Day celebration includes the J’ouvert, an unofficial carnival parade. During the day on the 21st, official ceremonies for Independence Day will take place, along with the official carnival parade throughout the streets of San Pedro ending at Boca del Rio Beach Park.

The San Pedro Sun wishes all Islanders and Belizeans home and abroad a safe and fun September celebrations.

