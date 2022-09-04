On September 1, 2022, the National Celebrations Commission (NCC) hosted the [email protected] Awards Ceremony featuring seven outstanding and deserving Belizeans.

The awards and respective awardees are:

• Beverley Smith Lopez Award for Acting in Theatre and Film to Ray Gongora

• George Gabb Award for Visual Arts to Pen Cayetano

• Rosita Baltazar Award for Dance to Dawn Adderley

• Zee Edgell Award for Literary Arts to Lawrence Vernon

• Don Elijo Panti Award for Protection and Development of Traditional Knowledge to Susano Blanco

• Andy Palacio Award for Original Belizean Music to Bredda David Obi

• Leela Vernon Award for Creative Community Action and Safeguarding Cultural Heritage to Brad Pattico

Last year, as part of the [email protected] September Celebrations, the NCC established the [email protected] Prize to honour past and present Belizean creatives. Today’s event was a continuum of this.

Hon. Cordel Hyde, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources, Petroleum and Mining, delivered the keynote remarks at today’s ceremony. He highlighted the many achievements of the awardees and encouraged all Belizeans to build on their cultural and creative contributions.

