Tribute to Belizean Patriots 2023

Belmopan, September 14, 2023.

Twenty-five distinguished persons were honoured at this year’s Tribute to Belizean Patriots ceremony on September 13, at the Battlefield Park in Belize City.

The awardees are:

Order of Belize

• Hon. Jimmy Carter, Former United States President – In recognition of his distinguished record of friendship and support to Belize.

• Hon. Gwendolyn Lizarraga (posthumously) – For contributions to community service

Order of Distinction

• Father Leo Weber, SJ – For contributions to education

Meritorious Service Award – Female

• Lilia Bowman – For contributions to community service

• Ignacia Arana – For contributions to education

• Myrtle Palacio – For contributions to community and public service

• Maria Chang – For contributions to community service and business

• Neria Pickwoad – For contributions to culture (cuisine) and entrepreneurship

• Jane Locario – For contributions to education

• Claudette Hulse – For contributions to community service

• Anita Tzib – For contributions to education

• Ofelia Chiac – For contributions to community service

• Eliza Arnold – For contributions to sports

• Olga Gordon – For contributions to community service

Meritorious Service Award – Male

• Allan Sharp – For contributions to sports

• Dr. Kevin Guerra (posthumously) – For contributions to the medical field and COVID-19 pandemic

• Dr. Kenneth Guerra (posthumously) – For contributions to the medical field and COVID-19 pandemic

• Eugenio Ah – For contributions to the environment

• Basilio Novelo – For contributions to education

• Dr. Gregorio Garcia – For contributions to the medical field

• Dion Flowers (posthumously) – For contribution to sports

• Eworth Garbutt – For contributions to the environment

• Thomas Oliver – For contributions to education

• Narciso Torres – For contributions to the environment

• Walter Brown – For contributions to community and public service

The National Honours and Awards Act, 1991, provides that each year on Independence Day, or at such other times as may be deemed expedient, honours and awards may be conferred on persons, living or deceased, who have rendered outstanding and meritorious service to Belize, or who have distinguished themselves in other endeavours worthy of national recognition.

