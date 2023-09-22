San Pedranos celebrate Belize’s 42nd Independence Day with patriotism, love, and a big party

When celebrating Belize’s national holidays, Belizeans know how to make every year’s celebrations unique, colorful, energetic, and patriotic. Belize’s Independence Day on September 21st is the culmination of patriotic celebrations with a national party highlighting all things Belizean. San Pedro Town held another memorable celebration with a massive and fun parade involving students, citizens, carnival dancers, live performances, and visiting international DJ Osocity.

The iconic celebration started in the first hours of Thursday, September 21st, with the official flag-raising ceremony at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena. This year’s festivities were held under the theme ‘Hope Ignited, Hands United, Vision Renewed: Belize @42!’, honoring the nation’s 42nd independence anniversary. The vibrant parade occurred on Thursday, September 21st, at 1PM, starting from Blake Street south of downtown San Pedro. The route covered Coconut Drive, Tarpon Street, and Pescador Drive in the downtown area, Laguna Drive ending at the Boca del Rio Beach Park. The San Pedro Traffic Department, Police, and Fire Service led the march. This was followed by a float hosting Miss San Pedro 2023-2024 Mariel Calderon and her ‘Perlas’ (pearls), a group of young ladies who participated in a modeling course she helped to organize over the summer.

Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, and his Councillors, followed by the participating floats. In one of these participating floats was DJ Osocity, who had captivated San Pedranos with an electrifying performance at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena the previous night. Onlookers lining the parade route, along with dancers, cheered, danced, and proudly waved the Belize flag. The creativity of the floats and dazzling carnival costumes was a monumental expression of patriotism shown by the thousands celebrating the country’s Independence Day.

Following the road march, an after-parade party took place at Boca del Rio Beach Park. There were food booths with enough to eat, bars with refreshments and drinks, and entertainment by DJ Debbie and Creek Vibrations Band. The parade revelers, still with energy, continued the party and danced the evening away.

Undoubtedly, the 2023 September Celebrations in San Pedro saw islanders’ immense love for Belize, celebrating the country’s birthday in grand style.

The San Pedro Police Formation monitored all activities, ensuring everyone’s safety. They did not report any significant incidents.

