Prime Minister Receives Belize@42 Creative Youth Ideas Summit Outcomes Document

During the Cabinet Meeting on September 26, 2023, Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño was presented the Belize@42 Creative Youth Ideas Summit Outcomes Document by Hon. Francis Fonseca, Minister of Education, Culture, Science and Technology.

First held in 2021, the Belize Creative Youth Ideas Summit is an official event of the National Celebrations calendar. The summit provides a platform for youth to engage in constructive solutions-based dialogue while sharing their thoughts and ideas for sustainable and social development of Belize. This year, youths representing various organizations, socio-economic backgrounds and geographical spaces convened for the hybrid event on September 13.

The Outcomes document outlines responses to the following questions, which focused on the ongoing constitutional reform process and various social challenges faced by Belize as a developing nation:

• 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦@42 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶?

• 𝘐𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸, 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘵𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘭 𝘉𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘯 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥? 𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘣𝘦?

• 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘴 𝘢 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘰-𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺. 𝘌𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘰𝘧 𝘶𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.

The Prime Minister welcomed the opportunity to review the document, which represents the voice of Belize’s youth. Copies were also shared with the Cabinet.

