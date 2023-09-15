Island students show their love for the country during Children’s Rally 2023

On Friday, September 15th, students across Belize participated in the annual Children’s Rally. In San Pedro Town, the patriotic event, part of the September Celebrations, the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) students participate in a colorful parade through the main streets. The San Pedro High School (SPHS) student body and upper-division students from other schools across the island enjoyed activities at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium.

This year’s festivities are being held under the theme, ‘Hope Ignited, Hands United, Vision Renewed: Belize @ 42!’ The theme was visible throughout the parade, which started shortly after 9AM on Barrier Reef Drive. The San Pedro Traffic Department escorted the parade, led by the SPRCS marching band. The students joyfully waved the Belizean flag and delighted onlookers with patriotic chants. The younger students were accompanied by their parents, who joined in celebrating Belize and its traditions.

The activity at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, organized by the local Education Office, included a musical rendition of the national anthem and presentations by the different schools attending the event. The participating schools included SPHS, SPRCS, Ambergris Caye Elementary School, New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School, the Holy Cross Anglican Primary School, and Isla Bonita Elementary School. There were also motivational speeches and presentations on historical events like the Battle of St. George’s Caye. Master of Ceremonies, Eiden Salazar Jr., tested students with questions regarding Belize’s history. Those answering correctly walked away with prizes from San Pedro Town Council members and Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon.

Before the event concluded, the SPHS marching delivered an energetic and entertaining performance. Afterward, live performances took place on stage. Following the program of events, students were treated to refreshments, followed by an early dismissal from classes.

Organizers would like to thank all the schools participating in this year’s rally and parade. The next big parade will be on Thursday, September 21st, marking Belize’s 42nd Independence anniversary.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS