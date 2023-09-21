DJ Osocity highlights Belize Independence Day celebrations in San Pedro

For the second time, San Pedranos were captivated by the electrifying performance of American DJ Osocity. The world-renowned DJ and music producer, named Alex Haniff, kicked off the Belize Independence Day festivities that started just after midnight in the early hours of Thursday, September 21st, at the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Arena.

The anticipated performance happened following the official flag-raising ceremony commemorating Belize’s 42nd independence anniversary. Belizean DJ Debbie kept the crowd excited as she teased them with Osocity’s entrance. As Osocity prepared to step onto the stage, the sporting arena in front of the stage swelled with fans eager to see their favorite international DJ.

After a couple more minutes, at 12:38AM, Osocity came on stage, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. He took the Belize flag and waved it while wishing everyone a happy Independence Day. Immediately after, he started his show with his diverse musical style. His unique blend of genres has become Osocity’s signature sound, catapulting the DJ internationally. Osocity’s infectious energy, mixing skills, and creative transitions captivate people.

As it was expected, Osocity’s show was very interactive and entertaining. The popular international DJ kept everyone inside the sporting complex dancing, cheering, and enjoying every segment of his presentation. Islanders were not disappointed and kept asking for more of his performance. Osocity told the large crowd he was thrilled to be back in Belize and on La Isla Bonita. He thanked everybody for their support, which fuels his career as a DJ. As a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusivity in the music industry, he encouraged those present to work hard and fight tirelessly for their dreams.

According to his bio, he was born and raised in Southern Florida. He was exposed to various cultures and developed a passion for music at a young age. A young DJ, Osocity quickly became captivated by the art of DJing. This music career has provided DJ Osocity with the opportunity to grace stages across the world in places such as Paris, France, Switzerland, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Suriname, South America, Canada, various cities in the United States, Haiti, St. Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Belize and more. DJ Osocity last visited San Pedro, Belize, for the Dia de San Pedro festivities in June 2022.

After his entertaining performance, which lasted almost two hours, some of his fans had the opportunity to meet and greet the DJ. Afterward, revelers continued the celebration with an after-party until 4AM. The celebration continued with the scheduled J’ouvert, which marks the unofficial start of the independence carnival parade on the island. The official carnival road march takes place later in the day on Thursday through the main streets of the town and culminates at the Boca del Rio Beach Park.

