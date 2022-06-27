Dia de San Pedro ends with international show featuring Mexican singer Pedro Fernandez

Unlike other years, when Dia de San Pedro was more of a religious celebration, this year took a different twist featuring the Miss San Pedro Pageant (usually held in September) along with an upgrade in entertainment. The San Pedro Town Council organized the two-day event on June 24-25, including international DJ Osocity and Mexican singer Jose Martin Cuevas Cobos, popularly known by his stage name Pedro Fernandez. A large Mariachi band from Mexico City accompanied Fernandez and delighted hundreds of islanders on the festival’s closing night.

The pageant on Friday saw the selection of a new beauty ambassador for San Pedro Town. After a show where four candidates vied for the coveted crown, 20-year-old Faith Edgar was selected as Miss San Pedro 2022-2023. Immediately after, Belizean DJs, DJ Bigz, Shyfta, Cloud 9, and Dalla entertained the crowd before the main event of the after-party. International DJ Osocity lit up the stage after midnight and put up a show that had everyone dancing non-stop.

Pedro Fernandez concert

The second day included minor performances on stage by Valentina from Chetumal City, Mexico, and music from local DJs. Later in the evening, a magnificent mariachi band started playing traditional songs, with people flocking to the stage. Affectionately known as ‘Pedrito,’ Fernandez began the show in a Mariachi outfit. Fernandez’s fans enjoyed Ranchera (music genre) after Ranchera. His almost two-hour show included well-known songs like ‘Yo no Fui,’ ‘Amarte a la Antigua, ‘Me Encantas, and the iconic ‘La de la Mochila Azul,’ which he first sang when Fernandez was seven years old.

Religious event

The religious part of the celebration, held every year in honor of the island’s Patron Saint of the fishermen, St. Peter (San Pedro), is taking place on Wednesday, June 29th, with the annual fishermen’s mass starting at 4AM in the Catholic Church. The activity will include a breakfast followed by a boat procession at 6AM from the municipal dock. It ends on the lagoon side of the island, where Father Eduardo Montemayor will bless the boats and the fishermen.

Everyone is invited to be part of these activities spearheaded by the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS