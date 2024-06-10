‘A Nation Proud and Free: Belize @ 43’ – September Celebrations 2024 theme announced

September is the month of Belize’s patriotic celebrations and one of the best times of the year to experience the local culture and traditions. As the anticipated time of the year is fast approaching, on Wednesday, June 5th, ‘A Nation Proud and Free: Belize @ 43’ was revealed as the official theme for this year’s September Celebrations.

The National Celebrations Commission made this announcement at a ceremony held at the Belize City House of Culture. The event, hosted by the Minister in charge of Culture, the Honourable Francis Fonseca, was attended by all the Mayors from across the country, including the winner of this year’s theme contest. The theme was selected from a pool of 615 submissions, the most submissions the annual competition has ever seen. The selection process involved a panel of judges from various sectors, ensuring a fair and unbiased decision.

David Watson of San Pedro Village in the Corozal District, the proud winner of this year’s theme competition, submitted the theme commemorating the nation’s 43rd Independence Anniversary. He shared with the media his immediate inspiration when the contest was announced on March 30th. “To me, the theme means that we are 43 years of being independent, and as a nation, we should be proud of that,” Watson said. “We should also be proud of being a free nation, and for the past 43 years,” Watson added, his voice filled with amazement and hope for the future of Belize. He thanked the Ministry of Culture and wished Belizeans a happy September celebration.

Minister Fonseca said they received submissions from all over the country, representing the rich diversity of Belize. He noted that participants came from all the different ethnic groups in the country, from all ages, including students from several schools. Fonseca said the theme is very fitting for this year’s patriotic celebrations. “A Nation Proud and Free: Belize at 43, that really kicks off the September celebrations, and we look forward to exciting celebrations and the Belizean people having an opportunity to be fully engaged and participate in those activities,” Fonseca said. Fonseca added that the participation by Belizeans this year was more than satisfactory. He said it was fantastic. This diverse range of submissions reflects the inclusivity and broad involvement in the theme selection.

The September Celebrations are a significant event that the government supports financially. While the exact figure was not disclosed, Minister Fonseca assured that each municipality, regardless of political affiliation, will receive equal funds to host the activities, demonstrating the government’s commitment to the national celebrations.