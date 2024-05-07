LandShark Volleyball Marathon sees the best of San Pedro and Caye Caulker

On Sunday, May 5th, eight teams participated in the first annual LandShark Beach Volleyball tournament at the Boca del Rio Beach Park in San Pedro Town. The teams were from Caye Caulker and San Pedro. At the end of the all-day competition, the first-place prize stayed in San Pedro after the duo Badyr Sajia and Roger Chi won the contest. They also took home a cash prize of $600.

Islander Ernie Longsworth and the San Pedro Volleyball Association organized the marathon. The event started shortly after 8AM with the registration of the eight participating teams. Each team was composed of two players. As the game began, the toughest teams advanced to the next level in the competition.

By mid-afternoon, some top teams competing included Badyr Sajia and Roger Chi, Gabriel ‘Gaby’ Nuñez Jr., Ernest Arzu, Giomar Marin, and Justin Tillet. Each of these pairs battled against each other for the grand prize as fans and coaches cheered them on. As the finals for the top three places started, the competitive atmosphere thickened at the beach court. The games were electrifying as each team gave their best on the court. But only there was space for three champions.

Three winners were awarded titles and cash prizes at the end of the day. In third place were Giomar Marin and Justin Tillet, winning a cash prize of $200. Second place and $400 went to Gaby Nuñez Jr. and Ernest Arzu. The top prize and a $600 cash prize went to Badyr Sajia and Roger Chi.

Organizers were satisfied with the turnout of this first LandShark Volleyball Tournament. They look forward to hosting it next year. They acknowledged the assistance of the sponsors in making the marathon possible. They include San Pedro Volleyball Association, La Fonda de Nilo, CrossFit Wolf, Motion Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, Palm Casino, and San Pedro Town Council Sports.