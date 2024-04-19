Five teams secure champions title at the end of the Indoor Volleyball Tournament

On Sunday, April 14th, the biggest indoor volleyball tournament event of 2024 came to an exciting end at the Angel Nunez Auditorium. The tournament finals were a huge success, featuring plenty of food, drinks, music, and marching band entertainment, making it a memorable experience for everyone. By the night’s end, the champions for the different categories in the volleyball tournament were awarded for their hard work and great sportsmanship.

The event kicked off with the Junior Females finals, where Island Academy faced off against Isla Bonita in an exciting match with many cheers and support for the young athletes. The Island Academy girls emerged victorious, defeating Isla Bonita with a 2-0 score. In the Junior Male finals, the Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) boys won against Island Academy in a 2-0 score match.

With the junior champions decided, the San Pedro High School Marching Band performed a volleyball halftime show, adding to the event’s excitement. After the show, the senior division teams took the court for their season’s final game.

First, the top athletes in the league battled it out to determine the champion in the coed category. WD-20s emerged victorious over the Warriors with a score of 2-1. In the following match, the senior female teams battled it out. The Titans took on Serve Squad and emerged victorious with a final score of 3-0. The night’s last match was between the senior male teams Barbos and Vikings. In this match, the Barbos won over the Vikings with a score of 3-1.

The San Pedro Town Council Sports and the San Pedro Volleyball Association were delighted to present the champions with commemorating trophies, medals, and other prizes. The organizers would like to thank everyone for their continued support throughout the indoor volleyball tournament. They also thanked the fans for their weekly drive for the competition and congratulated all the winners on their success.

The next volleyball tournament will be the Landshark Beach Volleyball Tournament, held on Sunday, May 5th, at Boca del Rio Park. The male-only competition will be a two-on-two tournament. Those interested in registering can contact 631-7968. Cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers. For more information on upcoming sporting activities or events, please visit https://shorturl.at/dnORW.