Gaby Nuñez Jr. joins Team Belize to compete in beach volleyball tournament in Guatemala

San Pedro’s very own Gabriel ‘Gaby’ Nuñez Jr. is in Guatemala City, Guatemala, along with Edgar Martinez, to represent Belize in the regional beach volleyball tournament, XXI Campeonato Centroamericano Mayor. The tournament is set from Friday, August 25th through the 27th, with athletes from Belize, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

Nuñez said he is excited to represent the country along with his skilled colleague Martinez. Nuñez noted that this is his second time participating in a Central American championship. He looks forward to a good competition and, along with Team Belize, make the country proud with their performance. Accompanying the team is Belizean international referee Bruce Coleman.

Nuñez is a senior athlete in volleyball and has been playing the sport for several years and representing the country abroad in several opportunities. Some of his international performances include the 2016 International Volleyball Federation’s World Championship held in Belize, where he formed part of the National Male Volleyball Team in 2016. In 2017, Nuñez and island athlete Ricky Luna participated in the Central American Games, where they excelled representing the country. Before pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in May 2019, Nuñez and Bryton Codd played for Belize at the North, Central American, and Caribbean beach volleyball tournament in Varadero, Cuba.

This last tournament included participants from Cuba, Belize, Canada, Guatemala, Nicaragua, the United States of America (USA), Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Panama, and the Virgin Islands. While Codd and Nuñez did not bring home top prizes, their love for the sport has seen them preparing for future competitions. The duo now can represent Belize well in Guatemala and bring home the big win.

Those planning to follow Team Belize can stay tuned to updates on the Belize Volleyball Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/belizevb and/or the tournament’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Afecavolley.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS