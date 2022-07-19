Belize Female Volleyball National Team takes silver medal at the XIX U-21 Central American Women’s Volleyball Tournament

The Belizean female volleyball national team finished in second place with the silver medal after a five-set defeat by Team Guatemala in the XIX Under 21 (U-21) Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship on Saturday, July 16th. The tournament included teams from other Central American countries (Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador), excluding Panama and Costa Rica. It was held from July 12th through the 16th at the Belize City Civic Center in Belize City.

Games were held daily, with Team Belize going against Guatemala for the championship on Saturday. The Civic Center was packed with Belizean fans supporting the home team. Captain Sofia Solano led the Belizean squad under the guidance of Cuban coach Jose Fontes. Team Guatemala started with a lead, winning the first set 19-25. The Belizean team returned and won the second and third sets against Guatemala 25-20.

Team Guatemala, however, snatched the fourth and final set 19-25 and 11-15, respectively, winning the U-21 Central American Female Volleyball Championship. Honduras finished placing third place and Nicaragua in fourth place, followed by El Salvador.

Individual awards and medals

The Best Spiker and Best Receiver of the tournament were Belizean Fatoumata Camara. Iman Safa was recognized as Best Setter, while Gareth Bruce was awarded second place for Best Spiker. Captain Sofia Solano was awarded the Best Libero. This position in indoor volleyball refers to a back-row defensive specialist. The Most Valuable Player of the championship was Guatemalan Naomy Money.

Another Guatemalan player awarded the First Best Blocker award went to Sofia Ibarra. Second place in this category was Andrea Mendizabal. Best Server and Best Scorer awards went to Maria Santa Cruz, and Best Opposite was Ivana Sopegno.

The San Pedro Sun joins all Belizean in congratulating our national female volleyball team for a job well done!

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS