Easter 2022 on Ambergris Caye and across the country

After two years, COVID-19 restrictions were finally lifted. Belizeans across the country publicly celebrated the Easter holidays with various activities ranging from sporting events to religious and popular beach concerts and parties. San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, was one of those favorite places where islanders and visitors had an enjoyable long weekend.

The anticipated Easter weekend started with main activities on Good Friday, April 15th. For the first time in San Pedro, this day saw the reenactment of the Passion of the Christ organized by the Roman Catholic Church. The procession depicted the biblical event of Jesus Christ when he was arrested, trialed, and executed by crucifixion. The church also celebrated masses, vigils, and sacraments throughout the weekend.

On Holy Saturday, the Boca del Rio beach park was one of the main venues for recreational activities. The San Pedro Town Council hosted a beach party where hundreds of people enjoyed a day of volleyball competition, ceviche competition, and live music by Super Furia, among other games that saw many lucky winners. One of the highlights was the challenging greasy pole climbing that tested the best climbers. The fun beach party also included plenty of food and drinks for purchase. Other places across the island with similar activities included the popular Secret Beach northwest of San Pedro, the Boca del Rio strip, and around the Central Park. Many hotels, bars/nightclubs, and restaurants also hosted specials featuring local and international Deejays and live performers during the holiday weekend.

Easter across the country

The Easter fun-filled was spread all over the country, and besides San Pedro, other places engaged in celebration, including Caye Caulker and San Ignacio Town in the Cayo District on the mainland. Hopkins and Placencia reported packed beach parties with popular Deejays entertaining the revelers with music and stage contests in southern Belize.

The weekend was not only about partying. Easter 2022 also brought back the annual Holy Saturday Cross Country Cycling Classic. On a pause for the past two years due to COVID-19, the popular 148-mile cycling race from Belize City to the Cayo District and back to the city highlighted the extraordinary performance of two Belizean athletes. Byron Pope and Marlon finished in third and fourth place, making the many onlookers and the country proud. In second place was John DeLong of the United States of America, and in the first place and winner of this year’s Cross Country race was Hassan Hennessy of Anguilla.

Easter 2022 also brought sorrow to other parts of the country with fatal traffic accidents, criminal activities, and unfortunate accidents like river drownings. Although in Ambergris Caye, a couple of hour fights were reported, the local police department has not reported any major incidents on the island.

