Good Friday sees the reenactment of the Passion of Christ in San Pedro Town

Easter is considered the holiest time of the year. In San Pedro Town, the Roman Catholic Church takes pride in celebrating the occasion honoring the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This year, besides their scheduled church activities, one of the main events held on Good Friday, April 15th, saw the first-ever reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the island with an evening procession through downtown, which later ended at central park.

A group of faithful Catholics and onlookers gathered outside the San Pedro Catholic Church for the procession and reenactment. Father Eduardo Montemayor shared a few words about the holy occasion and prayed. After that, the march started north on Barrier Reef Drive. The reenactment was performed by the church’s youth group called Life Teen.

The production provided a glimpse back in time to the biblical event involving Jesus Christ. It starts with the arrest of Jesus Christ, trial, beating, and execution by crucifixion. As the large procession turned left near the end of Barrier Reef Drive, a young man portrayed Jesus carrying a heavy wooden cross on which he would be nailed. The procession then moved to Pescador Drive, heading south as the story of Jesus was narrated. Church members performed as guards escorting Jesus to his place of execution, yelling, and flogging him as they walked down streets, representing those of Jerusalem when he was crucified. Mary, His mother, among the other actors, knelt close to her son, trying to comfort him at one point in the procession. Mary is heard asking the authorities not to harm her son and release him. However, as per the story, this did not change their minds, and the insulting and beating continued to the final place. Dozens of onlookers watched the reenactment in awe, while others followed, prayed, and became emotional.

After sunset, they made it to the central park, where three crosses were erected in the sand, where two other persons were nailed to the crosses. According to the Bible, they represented the two thieves crucified with Jesus Christ. Jesus was then prepared for crucifixion. By this time, the crowd had grown larger as tourists and residents and their families observed the performance. With the full moon in the background, Jesus and the two thieves were displayed as they remained crucified. The religious act ended when the body of Jesus was brought down from the cross and prepared for burial.

Many residents witnessing the act said it has been one of the best on the island and commend the local catholic church. Religious events will continue with an Easter vigil and sacraments and masses throughout the weekend.

