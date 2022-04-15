Massive crowds arrive on Ambergris Caye for Easter weekend

Easter 2022 is here, and throughout Holy Thursday, April 14th, hundreds of persons have traveled to Belize’s most popular islands, Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye. Water taxi boats arrived from the mainland to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, packed with tourists and Belizeans. The influx of visitors is expected to increase throughout the weekend.

This is the first Easter holiday, which observes the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, to be publicly celebrated in two years due to pandemic restrictions. On April 1st, restrictions mandating mask-wearing, public gatherings, the opening of bars, and social distancing were lifted. The government now asks the populace to be responsible and to use face masks and social distance at their discretion as the COVID-19 is still infecting people. The services of swabbing and vaccination against the virus continue despite the relaxation of health regulations.

The atmosphere in San Pedro is a busy one, with many tourists. Golf cart rentals are booked through the weekend, and many hotels are reporting high occupancy for the Easter weekend. As more people head to the island via air and water taxi, the long weekend will be the biggest celebration post-covid.

The events for the weekend start on Good Friday with masses at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church and processions through the streets. Good Friday is a ‘dry’ day when no alcohol is allowed to be sold except for certain places under special restrictions. The most active days are Saturday and Sunday, with beach parties and concerts held across the island.

Visitors and island residents are advised to stay vigilant regarding the virus and have fun responsibly. Local authorities, such as the traffic department, police department, and the emergency services, will be working hard to guarantee everyone’s Easter is pleasurable and safe.

