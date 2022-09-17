Belize male volleyball team wins bronze medal at U-19 Central American Championship

Belize has a great wealth of talented athletes. On Thursday, September 15th, the national male volleyball team made history after winning Bronze at the U-19 Central American Championship in Santa Rosa de Copan, Honduras. The tournament was held from the 11th to the 15th of September, involving teams from across Central America. Team Belize not only brought home a historic Bronze medal but also won five individual awards.

Team Belize secured third place in the competition after beating Honduras 3-0 (26-24, 25-9, 25-11). The Belizean team finished the tournament with a record of 3-2. The different individual awards recognized the efforts of three players. Eleazar Mejia, for Best Scorer, second Best Spiker, and Best Server. While Preston Smith received an award for Best Opposite and Nicanor Requena for Best Setter.

The other two top teams in the competition were Guatemala and Costa Rica. The Costa Rican team was the most dominant team throughout the tournament. They stayed on top of the championship and took the Gold, while Guatemala claimed Silver.

In recent years, female volleyball teams representing the Jewel (Belize) in regional tournaments have been the only ones claiming top prizes for the country. In November 2019, the U-18 national female volleyball team returned to Belize as the sub-champions of the 13th edition of the Central American Female Volleyball Tournament held in Costa Rica.

The most recent achievement for the country’s female volleyball athletes was another Silver medal in the XIX U-21 Central American Women’s Volleyball Championship. The tournament was held in Belize City from July 12th through the 16th at the Civic Center.

