San Pedro Volleyball Tournament Seniors head to semi-finals

The San Pedro Volleyball Association has been hosting an indoor volleyball tournament with the San Pedro Town Council Sport for the past few weeks. The tournament is held on weekends at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, and the sixth week of games was played on Sunday, March 10th.

This week, the tournament saw the last games in the regular season for the senior division for both males and females. The games began at 4:30 PM with the female senior team of Ambergris Caye, SPHS Sharks versus the Titans. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for the SPHS Sharks with scores of 25-12 and 25-15. The second match was between the male senior team Vikings and the SPHS Sharks. The Vikings won with a 2-0 victory and scores of 25-17 and 25-13, defeating the SPHS Shark males. The following game match saw the senior team Rompe Pecho winning a default match with a score of 25-25 against the Nilo Squad. The last game of the night was between the male teams of the Barbos and the Vikings, with the Vikings winning by a score of 25-15 and 25-18, defeating the Barbos.

The organizers would like to encourage everyone to come out and support the teams as they showcase their sporting talent. They also want to advise the public that the seniors are on their last games as they head to the semi-finals. The next round of games will take place this weekend, March 17th, and more information is available on their Facebook page @San Pedro Volleyball Association. The entrance fee for kids under 12 is free, and for kids aged 13-17, the entrance fee is $3, while adults are charged $5. The organizers also appreciate everyone’s continued support.