An exciting night of sports action at San Pedro’s Indoor Volleyball Tournament

The San Pedro Volleyball Association has hosted an indoor volleyball tournament with the San Pedro Town Council Sport for the past few weeks. Held on weekends at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, the fifth week of games was played on Sunday, March 3rd. The season includes games between male and female primary school teams and matches between senior teams.

The games began at 5:30PM with the female junior teams of Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) taking on the Isla Bonita Girls. This first match ended in a 1-2 win for Isla Bonita (1st 20-25, 2nd 25-17, 3rd set 7-15). The second match was between the male junior teams of ACES and Isla Bonita. Once again, the Isla Bonita team won a 2-0 match (1st 25-20 and 2nd 25-9). The next game saw the female junior team for Island Academy winning a 2-0 match against the ACES team (1st set 25-15, 2nd set 25-9). The final game in the junior division was between the male teams of ACES and Rompe Pechitos. ACES won in a 2-0 match (1st 25-15, 2nd 25-20).

The last two matches of the night were both in the senior COED division. Team Warriors lost against Team Barbobees in a 2-0 point match (1st set 25-17, 2nd set 25-18). In last night’s match, Team Barbobees defeated the San Pedro High School Sharks in a 2-0 match (1st set 25-15, 2nd set 25-18).

Organizers encourage everyone to come out and support the teams as they showcase their sporting talent. They also want to advise the public that the Junior and COED categories teams will head to the semifinals on March 23rd. The next round of games in the Indoor Volleyball Tournament is this weekend. Details can be found on their Facebook page @San Pedro Volleyball Association.

The entrance fee for kids under the age of (12), is free, and for kids from the age range (13-17), the entrance fee is 3$, and adults are 5$. Organizers also thank everyone for their continued support.

