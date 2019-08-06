Belize to host the XIX Central American Beach Volleyball Championship

It's official! Belize is scheduled to host the XIX Central American Men’s and Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship from Friday, August 16th to Sunday, August 18th at Old Belize’s Kukumba Beach in Belize District. Both male and female teams from the seven Central American countries (Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, and Panama) will be participating in the tournament.

Games will start at 9AM each day and run through 6PM, with matches on two sand courts. The entrance fee is $10 for a full day of international beach volleyball action. Representing Belize in the female category are Clara Sabal and San Pedro resident Emma Hoare, while Belize’s male team includes Bryton Codd and Francis Hauze, and Michael Jenkins and Edgar Martinez.

The Belize Volleyball Association (BVA) is asking all volleyball fans to come out and support the Belize teams during the three days of high-level beach volleyball action. Belize has some very strong competitors who have been training with Cuban Coach Juan Carlos Perdomo since the beginning of the year. Belize’s athletes are well-prepared and have shown excellent results in international tournaments so far this year. “After Francis Hauze and Michael Jenkins brought home the bronze medal from the U-21 Central American Beach Volleyball Championship in Guatemala last month, all players and fans are excited and ready for more. Belize is ready to go for the gold!” states the BVA.

BVA would like to thank Old Belize for its partnership in hosting this event, as well as major sponsors which include Central TV and Internet, TNC-10, Bowen and Bowen Ltd., and the Belize Tourism Board. Any company or individual interested in sponsorship or support can contact the BVA at 223-1725.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS