San Pedro Lions Club celebrates island senior citizens with annual Christmas dinner

San Pedro senior citizens enjoyed a fun and delicious Christmas dinner at the San Pedro Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. The annual event organized by the San Pedro Lions Cub saw dozens of guests welcomed and pampered by fellow Leos and Lions and treated to a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and drinks. They also enjoyed an evening of entertainment and music by the popular island band Rompe Raja and a Mariachi duo.

The anticipated event was held on December 21st, shortly after 6PM. Each senior island citizen was met at the Lions Den entrance and escorted by club members on a red carpet to their assigned seats. While dinner was served, Rompe Raja and the Mariachis were ready to serenade the event. The Lion members looked after the guests, bringing food and drinks to their tables. Afterward, San Pedro Lions President Nesher Acosta addressed the crowd. He highlighted that it is always an honor to continue hosting such an event to celebrate the lives of these citizens, who are considered island gems because of their vast knowledge of San Pedro. Acosta also thanked their community for always collaborating with them and making the special event possible.

The excellent dining and live music were interrupted as Lion Enes Ramirez hosted a brief raffle. Many of the senior island residents at the Christmas party walked away with fabulous prizes. After the raffle, dinner, and some giveaways, everyone stepped onto the dance floor and danced away the evening with classic cumbia hits.

The following day, the San Pedro Lions Club held their annual Christmas Caroling. This part of their Christmas cheer includes a parade through the different subdivisions and the distribution of treats (candies, fruits) along the fun route.

The island club thanked everyone who supported their holiday activities this year. They acknowledged Saint Francis Xavier Credit Union San Pedro Branch, Belize Bank, Hidden Treasure Restaurant, El Fogon Restaurant, Elvi’s Kitchen, Estel’s Dine By The Sea, La San Pedrana Bar and Grill, Miss Shelly Hubert from The Hut, La Familia Tortilleria, La Fruteria Michelle, the Mariachis, Francisco Mendez, Rompe Raja, and San Pedro Leos Club.

The San Pedro Lions Club wishes everyone a safe and blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year!

