Caribeña Enterprises awards customers with fabulous prizes at annual Christmas raffle

To thank their clients for their continued preference throughout the year, Caribeña Enterprises Ltd held their annual Christmas Raffle a few days before the festive holiday. Many lucky winners walked away with fabulous prizes at the Caribeña Fuels and Coral Cable Vision raffles.

The first raffle occurred on Thursday, December 21st, at Caribeña Fuels on Blake Street south of San Pedro Town, where Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon chose four winners. Host Eiden Salazar Jr. called out the names of the lucky fourth prize winner, going to Amigos del Mar. They won a ham and turkey hamper. The third-place prize, two cases of 2-cycle oil, went to Carlos Castañeda. Second prize winner Nestor Cerpa won 50 gallons of fuel, while the grand prize, the first place, a 50” LCD flat screen television, was won by Dylan Henkis. The winners were not present but were contacted via phone to inform them of their winnings.

Later in the day, shortly after 2PM, the second raffle took place at Coral Cable Vision on Pescador Drive in downtown San Pedro. The prizes included another 55” LCD flat-screen television, a touch-screen HP laptop, and a Samsung Galaxy tablet. Host Salazar Jr. started the raffle in the company of Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon and staff from Caribeña Enterprises Ltd. The winner of the third-place prize, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, was Yanira Palacio. The touch-screen laptop winner was announced afterward, and the prize went to Jose Aguilar. The grand prize comprising the television went to Vicenta Manuel.

As in the first round of raffles, the winners were notified of their winnings via a telephone call. Snacks and refreshments were available during the raffles. To enter the raffle a ticket was given to every customer making purchases of $50 in gasoline or diesel at their premises. Small vehicles were also eligible, and customers would need to spend $20 on fuel. Credit customers were asked to check at their offices for their tickets.

Caribeña Enterprises Ltd congratulated all the winners and those who participated in the annual raffles. They wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS