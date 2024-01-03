San Pedro welcomes 2024 with a lively and fun celebration

The annual activities to usher in the New Year in San Pedro saw many island residents heading to the Honourable Louis Sylvester Sporting Complex to welcome 2024. The yearly extravaganza organized by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) included an entertainment program featuring locals Deejays (DJ), one of Belize’s popular bands, Gilharry 7, and a spectacular fireworks display.

On Sunday, December 31st, activities for the countdown started shortly after 10PM with DJ Julian and DJ Debbie’s spinning hype music to get the crowd pumped. Their upbeat rhythms had everyone dancing as they awaited the big countdown. As midnight drew near, Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez was joined on stage by Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon and Councillor Adaly Ayuso and started the countdown. Islanders and tourists rang in the new year with a spectacular fireworks display illuminating the sky.

Afterward, the hundreds of spectators at the venue were entertained by Gilharry 7, who put everyone to dance with their contagious hits. The New Year’s party did not stop until 6AM. The Honourable Louis Sylvester field hosted food booths, and revellers had access to onsite bars for refreshments after grabbing something to eat as the celebration continued through the night.

The festivities were isolated to the field and across San Pedro Town. There were activities by Central Park where the Christmas tree was erected along with different holiday decorations. Other areas observing the new year included private parties where islanders celebrated until dawn. Many Honourable Louis Sylvester attendees shared their joy and thanked the SPTC for the annual treat to welcome 2024.

The SPTC thanks everyone who came to the New Year’s Eve Countdown. They sent special acknowledgments to Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon, the performers, attendees, San Pedro Town Council staff, the Fire Service, local emergency services, volunteers, and the San Pedro Police Formation for maintaining law and order. No major incidents were reported throughout the celebratory weekend.

