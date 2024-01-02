San Pedro Lions Club welcomes 2024 with annual all-night party

While many were celebrating the last day of 2023, one of the biggest parties in town was happening at the San Pedro Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive. The San Pedro Lions Club held their annual New Year’s Eve dance on December 31st with a grand dance featuring one of the country’s most popular bands- Super Furia!

The anticipated evening event serves as a fundraiser for the community club, which contributes tremendously to San Pedro Town. The doors of the Lions Den opened at 9PM, and by 10PM, the music was on, and many islanders supporting the event decided to welcome 2024 with the island Lion members instead of any other place on the island. Super Furia Band from Orange Walk Town on the mainland kept the party going, delighting the crowd inside the Den. Near midnight, there was a pause in the music, and the countdown to the new year started. With drinks in hand, everyone toasted to a prosperous 2024. The party then continued until 8AM.

San Pedro Lions Club president Nesher Acosta thanked everyone who supported their annual event. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude and appreciation to all the Lions and Leos volunteers for contributing their time and skills to the organization,” said Acosta. “Your dedication and passion have positively impacted the lives of many people and our communities.” Acosta commended everyone in the club he leads for their hard work, reminding them that nothing could get done without their efforts. “Thank you for being part of our team and sharing our values and purpose,” noted Acosta. The island’s Lions Club president thanks the community for their support, and he looks forward to continuing to work with everyone on the island in this new year.

The club plans to start working on new community projects for the benefit of San Pedranos in 2024.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS