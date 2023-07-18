New Zone Chair and President sworn in at San Pedro Lions Club installation ceremony

A formal ceremony was held on Friday, July 14th, at the Lion’s Den to install the San Pedro Lions Club’s new Board of Directors for 2023-2024 and the new Chairperson for Zone 59, the governing body to which all clubs in Belize belong.

Presiding over the event was Lion Eiden Salazar Jr. The evening event included the presence of Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez and Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez, outgoing Zone Chair Lion Dr. Sol Yam, Past District Governor (PDG) Lion Gilberto Alcocer from Nicaragua, past Zone Chair Robert ‘Bobby’ Lopez, and special guests from El Salvador and club members from Belize City, San Estevan, Belmopan City, and Corozal Town. The ceremony started shortly after 7PM with formalities as the head table was occupied by Mayor Nuñez, the Honourable Perez, Lion Dr. Yam, Lion Alcocer, and Lions Zone 59 Queen Kristal Navarrete.

A tribute to Nicaragua, El Salvador, and Belize’s flags followed, with the national anthems of the three countries. Pastor James Sanchez delivered the invocation. Immediately after, Lion Salazar Jr. asked for a minute of silence to remember all Lion members worldwide, including those who have passed away.

The Honourable Perez then took the podium for the welcome address. “This is a meaningful installation,” he said. “We are to work together, to collaborate with each other as we as a community continue growing at a fast pace.” He emphasized teamwork, saying that the government needs the people’s partnership.

PDG Alcocer followed, where he commended Belize’s Lion members and encouraged them to continue working hard for their communities. He spoke about the importance of spreading Lionism, creating more clubs, and increasing membership to help more people. Lion Alcocer announced mission 1.5. He said this is Lions global goal to increase membership by 1.5 million by 2027. There are over 47,000 clubs worldwide, including Belize, and each one is tasked to contribute to this membership goal. Belize Lion Clubs at the ceremony committed to increasing their membership to transition from a zone to a district.

Outgoing Zone Chair Lion Dr. Yam delivered her last remarks encouraging her colleagues to do more and to continue exceeding in their endeavors. She highlighted the community services to help the neediest Lions across Belize have done over the past years. With emotional words, she congratulated them. Lion Dr. Yam then had the privilege of officially crowning Zone Queen Navarrete.

Following an intermission with presentations by the San Pedro Dance Academy and a brief award ceremony, the new Zone Chair, Lion Nigel Belisle, was sworn in by PDG Alcocer. The new Zone 59 Cabinet was also sworn in. The other members include Vice Zone Chair Lion Everette Anderson, Secretary Lion Alain Gonzalez Treasurer Lion Ana Ico, Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) Coordinator Lion Dr. Sol Yam, Global Service Team Coordinator Lion Marina Kay, Global Membership Team Coordinator Lion Rosalyn Tzib, Global Leadership Team Coordinator Lion Zoe Zetina, and Marketing and Communications Coordinator Lion Adreina Cansino.

New Zone Chair Belisle humbly accepted the position and asked his team for their support to accomplish their future projects. The San Pedro Lions Club also installed a new board, starting with a new president. Outgoing President Everette Anderson thanked everyone for their support during his tenure. He acknowledged the presence of long-time Lion members such as Lion Abel Guerrero and Lion Pedro Salazar Sr. Afterward, new Zone Chair Belisle swore in the San Pedro Lions Club Board. President Lion Nesher Acosta, Vice President Lion Enes Ramirez, Secretary Lion Kim Cole, Treasurer Lion Lynn Franklin, LCIF Coordinator and Leo Advisor Lion Everette Anderson, Marketing and Communication Chairperson Lion Elladira Garcia, Service Chairperson Lion Yvette Mossiah, Membership Chairperson Lion Sandra Johnson, Lion Tamer-Lion Nigel Belisle, Lion Tail Twister, Lion Adolfo Salguero, Charter Members PDG Lion

Balidemar Graniel, Lion Pedro Salazar Sr., and Lion Abel Guerrero.

President Acosta invited his colleagues to press on and continue working on the mission to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services. As the formalities wound down, a historic announcement was made by PDG Lion Alcocer. Outgoing Chair Lion Dr. Yam was named Area Leader of 3A Latin America and the Caribbean (Haiti). Under this new role, Lion Dr. Yam will overlook activities in the continent and region and must travel outside Belize when necessary to attend meetings and discuss projects. International President Lion Dr. Patti Hill conducted the appointment. Lion Dr. Yam was overwhelmed with pride and joy in taking on such a post and representing Lionism and Belize well. This part of the event included two cakes that marked Lion Alcocer’s birthday and Lion Dr. Yam’s appointment.

The official ceremony closed following remarks from Club de Leones 50 Nueva president from San Salvador, El Salvador, Lion Fatima C. Quehl, and the vote of thanks delivered by Lion Andreina Cansino.

The celebration continued with live music by Caribbean Kings.

Congratulations to the new Zone 59 Cabinet and the new San Pedro Lions Club Board.

