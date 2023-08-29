San Pedro Lions Club joins the global membership campaign Mission 1.5

The San Pedro Lions Club has accepted a global challenge dubbed Mission 1.5, a drive to grow the membership to a minimum of 1.5 million Lion members worldwide by July 1, 2027. This new project, launched on July 11, 2023, aims to meet the growing needs of communities around the globe, and Lions look forward to serving more than a billion people annually.

Members of the executive body of the San Pedro Lions Club met on Saturday, August 26th, to discuss the campaign. Zone Chair Lion Nigel Belisle and Area Leader of 3A Latin America and the Caribbean Lion Dr. Sol Yam led the meeting. She commended the island club for their ongoing work. Lion Yam told Lion Belisle and his team that this is a global challenge in which San Pedro and all the other clubs in the country were called to join this worldwide effort. It was emphasized that while the deadline is until 2027, the work to increase the membership should start immediately by attracting and inducting new members and even helping to create new clubs. Lion Dr. Yam added that the new membership should be more diverse, including women and the youth.

The benefits of Mission 1.5 will increase the capacity to serve with new members joining clubs worldwide. This challenge is also highlighting greater diversity and inclusion. As communities continue to grow and diversify, new Lion members from different backgrounds with different specialties and experiences are expected to contribute to better services provided by the club.

Lion Dr. Yam, Zone Chair Lion Belisle, and those in the meeting agreed that new members bring fresh ideas and extra helping hands to their cause to serve. As the club grows, the local impact increases, expanding its influence in the community. “Together with clubs worldwide, we increase the visibility of Lions and amplify our voice to the world,” said Lion Dr. Yam.

A Global Action Team (GAT) model will be applied to achieve this campaign’s maximum goal. According to the project’s plans, it will play a vital role in helping districts achieve their Mission 1.5 targets by creating a unified approach to all key areas of Lions. GAT will be positioned to help foster positive membership growth in clubs, increase Lions’ visibility in their community through impactful service, and build strong and innovative leaders within Lions districts. These leaders’ responsibilities will include membership promotion, facilitating and supporting training programs, actively participating in leadership engagements, and being a Mission 1.5 mentor.

The San Pedro Lions Club officially took the challenge on Sunday, August 27th. President Lion Nesher Acosta welcomed the challenge and said he would work tirelessly with his team to increase membership and contribute to Mission 1.5. To learn more about the island’s club and this new initiative, message them on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064824399858.

There are over 47,000 clubs worldwide, including Belize. Each club is tasked to contribute to this membership goal. Lion clubs/membership branches in Belize (San Pedro, Belize City, Belmopan City, San Estevan, and Corozal Town have committed to increasing their membership supporting this global mission, and transitioning from a zone to a district.

