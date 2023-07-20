San Pedro Lions Club delivers funds to fire victims

On Wednesday, July 19th, San Pedro Lions Club presented financial assistance to three families affected by recent fires. The unfortunate incidents occurred during the week of June 19th, leaving victims in San Pedrito, DFC, and San Mateo with their homes destroyed and all belongings lost. The island Lions Club collected food and clothing for the victims as well. Through dollar drives, sales, and assistance from the community, they provided the needed funds to the families affected. With efforts and contributions from individuals across the island, the club raised $5,586.23, distributed among the three affected families totaling 17 individuals.

Two affected family representatives visited the Lion’s Den at 4PM to receive relief funds. Those present at the Lion’s Den included the families of Gary Castillo (San Pedrito) and Mirella Bacab (DFC). The family of Leticia Chimilio could not make it to the Den. As such, the Lion members went to San Mateo to deliver the donated funds. President Lion Nesher Acosta said San Pedro Lions are here to continue helping those in most need in the community and engage in projects to benefit the island. “The club is proud of the generosity shown by the community towards the victims of recent fires,” he said.

Following the blazing June 19th week, the victims initially received assistance from other organizations like the National Emergency Management Organization. The San Lions Club joined the relief efforts, and on June 25th, they held a fire relief collection drive at their Den on Barrier Reef Drive. The collection drive had a good response, and soon after, they distributed clothing to most of the fire victims. They also held a yard sale to collect funds. Then on June 28th, the club held dollar drives across San Pedro.

No one was injured in any of the house fires. Residents are advised to check their homes as electrical short circuits are suspected to be the leading cause of these incidents. The San Pedro Fire Service investigated the fires but never provided an official report.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS