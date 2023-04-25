Second fire safety awareness training held in San Pedro

With the collaboration of the San Pedro Town Council, Councilor Jose Castellanos, and stakeholders such as Fabrigas, the San Pedro Fire Service hosted its second fire safety awareness fair. Held at the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Arena on Saturday, April 22nd, the fair included presentations on properly using fire extinguishers and learning about first aid kits.

The public was invited to the event, which started at 9:30AM. There were booths featuring products from Fabrigas, which were available at discounted rates. These included fire extinguishers and smoke detectors at low prices. The Island Emergency Services and the Rickilee Response and Rescue (Triple R) crews also shared their knowledge withthe participants.

The San Pedro Fire Service Station Officer, Orin Smith, welcomed a small group of islanders and started his fire safety presentations. The session covered different types of fires. Smith explained that there are extinguishers for specific fires. According to him, extinguishers are suitable for fires involving clothing, paper, wood, liquids, gasses, and even electrical fires. After the presentation, Smith tested the participants’ attention by asking them questions. Those in attendance also learned about first aid kits and other safety measures from the Triple R crew.

Afterward, the attendees had the opportunity to put out a fire created by the fire department staff. The participants were safely guided on how to use the fire extinguisher and learned how to use it properly. Many participants said it was their first time using a fire extinguisher and were thankful for the opportunity to learn and be part of the exercise. Some children even learned about fire extinguishing and all the safety measures shared at the training.

Organizers thank the sponsors and the participants for making this year’s event successful. They believe that with more people on the island trained to deal with fire and health emergencies, the local populace will be better prepared for the unexpected.

The San Pedro Fire Station offers 24-hour service and is located on Pescador Drive, next to the police station. They can be reached at 206-2372 for more information or emergencies.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS